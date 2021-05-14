Left Menu

Kiwis to be better off in retirement after changes to KiwiSaver scheme

Around 381,000 members are currently in the default fund they were automatically allocated to when they started a new job because they did not make any active decisions about their fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-05-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 09:54 IST
Kiwis to be better off in retirement after changes to KiwiSaver scheme
The Government is also ensuring default funds are invested more responsibly, Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today.

The new default provider arrangements, which will take effect once the terms of the current providers end on 30 November 2021, meaning those joining the scheme at 18 could have an extra $143,000 at retirement through lower fees and higher investment returns.

Around 381,000 members are currently in the default fund they were automatically allocated to when they started a new job because they did not make any active decisions about their fund.

"The Government wants all New Zealanders to reap the benefits of their KiwiSaver, whether they're actively engaged in their fund or not. As the 2014–2021 default term comes to an end, we've taken the opportunity to enhance the overall benefits of being in a default fund," Grant Robertson said.

On the advice of an independent panel, the number of default providers reduces from nine to six: Bank of New Zealand, Booster, BT Funds Management (Westpac), Kiwi Wealth, Simplicity and Smartshares (NZX).

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said the Government went to tender last October signalling the need for providers to demonstrate they would go further to deliver more for default members.

"The six default providers were selected because they offer the best value for money for their members in terms of lower fees and higher levels of service.

"We've also changed the default provider settings to enhance Kiwis' financial wellbeing in retirement. This includes moving the default investment fund type from a conservative to a balanced setting to increase the likelihood of higher returns over the long term.

"To illustrate just how much default members stand to gain, an 18-year-old earning $50,000 a year and contributing three percent of their income to KiwiSaver is estimated to have an extra $143,000 when they reach 65. They will also pay around $3,900 less in fees.

"Another enhancement is ensuring default members receive higher service levels from their provider, including guidance at key points on their retirement journey to help them with things like selecting the right fund and contribution rate.

"However, if a member wishes to remain with their current provider or in their current fund, they can choose to do so by contacting their KiwiSaver provider," Dr David Clark said.

The Government is also ensuring default funds are invested more responsibly, Grant Robertson said.

"We know many Kiwis care about where their money is invested, so we are excluding any investments in fossil fuel production. This reflects the Government's commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change and transitioning to a low-emissions economy."

David Clark said the improvements to the default provider scheme will enhance the financial wellbeing of three million KiwiSaver members, not just those in a default fund.

"We're sending a clear message to KiwiSaver members that the government believes they deserve much better bang for their buck. Whilst default members will be transferred automatically, any KiwiSaver member will be able to choose to join one of the new default funds that will be available in the coming months."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.Now, users can access and process transactions by ...

China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The CSI300 index rose 1.7 to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while t...

India adds 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4000 fresh fatalities

With 3,43,144 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, Indias COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on...

New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

A team of palaeontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago, Mexicos National Institute of Anthropology and History INAH said on Thursday. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021