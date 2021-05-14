Left Menu

President extends good wishes to Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr

“On behalf of all the people of South Africa, I wish our Muslim brethren well on this auspicious day of family, community and collegiality,” said the President in a statement on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:02 IST
President extends good wishes to Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr
President Ramaphosa once again thanked the Muslim community for its contribution to the national effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended good wishes to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadaan.

"On behalf of all the people of South Africa, I wish our Muslim brethren well on this auspicious day of family, community and collegiality," said the President in a statement on Thursday.

The Muslim community began the Holy Month of Ramadan on 12 April.

Ramadan is a period during which Muslims around the world engage intensively in prayerful devotion, fasting, other forms of abstention and acts of charity.

He said to witness the great sacrifices made by Muslims during Ramadaan in line with their commitment to their faith is always "deeply humbling".

President Ramaphosa once again thanked the Muslim community for its contribution to the national effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beyond the already rigorous demands of fasting, Muslims in South Africa, like people of other faiths, have had to curtail aspects of their worship such as praying in congregation, appreciating this was for the common good," he said.

The President urged the community and all South Africans to remain vigilant and to continue to comply with the existing regulations in the interests of the health and safety of all.

"Sadly, for many Muslims around the world, this joyful day is marred by hardship, deprivation and violence. We express our collective abhorrence of the violence being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, and reaffirm our solidarity with their struggle for nationhood and self-determination," said President Ramaphosa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 83.50 per cent

Indias cumulative recoveries crossed the 2-crore mark over the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 83.50 per cent, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries have been reported so far, in...

Cong MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund for procurement of vaccines: Siddaramaiah

The Congress Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.The government has miserably failed to protect the people and va...

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel, Sharma said.And if we do not a...

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021