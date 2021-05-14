Left Menu

PM praises Meghalaya organic farmers' union for its enterprising spirit

The Company has 500 farmers under it, covering 16 villages in Ri Bhoi District.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded a farmers' union of Meghalaya for its enterprising spirit, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The prime minister interacted via video conference with Revistar Kharumnuid, the chief of the organic farmers union of Ri-Bhoi district earlier in the day.

In a Twitter post, Sangma said that Modi was impressed with the enterprising spirit of the organisation.

''Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji also interacted with Meghalaya's #Organic Farmer, Revistar Kharumnuid, CEO of Eastern Ri Bhoi Organic Producer Company Ltd., formed under GoI's #MissionOrganic Value Chain Development of NER. He is thankful to PM for his words of encouragement,'' Sangma tweeted.

''The Company has 500 farmers under it, covering 16 villages in Ri Bhoi District. It focuses on farming of organic ginger & other organic intercrops & its products are sold in e-commerce platforms like India Mart,'' he said.

The prime minister released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

''To further aid KCC farmers, #Meghalaya Govt sanctioned an interest subvention of 2% amounting to Rs 4.12 Cr. to over 26,540 farmers in 2020-21,'' Sangma tweeted.

