Left Menu

Hungary govt's plan to sell municipal flats draws fire

Hungary's ruling party has proposed legislation that would force municipalities to let tenants buy tens of thousands of municipally owned rented apartments at deeply discounted prices, a move that NGOs and mayors say could deepen a housing crisis.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:33 IST
Hungary govt's plan to sell municipal flats draws fire
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's ruling party has proposed legislation that would force municipalities to let tenants buy tens of thousands of municipally owned rented apartments at deeply discounted prices, a move that NGOs and mayors say could deepen a housing crisis. The bill, submitted to parliament this week by Laszlo Borocz, an MP from the governing Fidesz party, proposes that flats owned by municipalities and the state be sold to tenants for 15%-30% of their market price.

The bill would not prohibit the immediate re-sale of the flats, many of which are located in Budapest's most expensive Castle district. The text of the bill says the move would help families who cannot buy their own home due to a recent jump in property prices.

Since 2015, Hungary has experienced a steep rise in house prices, driven by generous subsidies for families to buy a new home and interest rate cuts fuelling demand by investors. Critics, however, including some within Fidesz, say the legislation would deepen the housing crisis by dismantling the system of municipal social housing.

"Dismantling this safety net will take away the opportunity for decent housing from the most vulnerable," a statement by 25 NGOs including Amnesty International Hungary and Habitat for Humanity Hungary said on Friday. There were 105,174 flats owned by municipalities in Hungary in 2019, or 2.6% of all flats in the country, according to the Central Statistical Office.

In a rare sign of opposition from within Fidesz, party member Peter Kovacs, the mayor of Budapest's 16th district, called the bill "nonsense" and "unfair". He said selling the flats meant his municipality would not be able to help people in need any more. Selling the 200 units in his district would mean a loss of 3-8 billion forints ($10 million-$27 million) for the municipality, he wrote on his Facebook page.

The opposition mayor of Budapest's 13th district, a municipality that owns nearly 6,000 flats, also slammed the bill on Facebook. Jozsef Toth said the system of municipal rental flats was being sacrificed, with wealthier people set to benefit from the proposed move. ($1 = 293.4200 forints)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan expands COVID-19 emergency state to 3 more prefectures

Tokyo Japan, May 14 ANIXinhua Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced an expansion of a state of emergency over COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures. The government has previously extended the state of ...

Zurich court convicts Credit Suisse climate protesters

A Zurich court on Friday convicted nine climate activists who protested outside Credit Suisse headquarters in 2019 over the Swiss banks financing of fossil fuel projects on charges including trespass and coercion.Protests against big banks ...

Andhra Pradesh CID arrests YSRCP rebel Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

The Criminal Investigation Department CID of Andhra Pradesh arrested rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.Raju was arrested in a case filed under provisions o...

Zenlayer to leverage $50 mn to expand India business

Cloud computing services firm Zenlayer plans to leverage USD 50 million that it closed recently for expansion of business in emerging markets, including India.The series C fundraising round was led by a group, including Anatole Investment a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021