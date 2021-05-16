Left Menu

Farmers protest against Haryana CM in Hisar, police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators

A major clash broke out between police and protesting farmers here in Hisar on Sunday after the latter protested against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event here.

ANI | Hisar (Haryana) | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:29 IST
Visuals from the protest site in Haryana. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A major clash broke out between police and protesting farmers here in Hisar on Sunday after the latter protested against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at an event here. Khattar was in Hisar to inaugurate a COVID hospital.

The police used tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers. The farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

Earlier, the Haryana CM had urged farmers to suspend their protest against farm laws amid the COVID-19 situation, claiming that their movements to and from dharna sites were spreading the infection in villages. Khattar had said, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, I once again appeal to the farmer leaders to suspend their protests. The only goal, of all of us, should be to save the lives of people in the time of this crisis. There is nothing more than human life."

Meanwhile, in wake of the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Haryana government has extended lockdown in the state till May 24. "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from May 17 to May 24. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," tweeted Haryana Home MInister Anil Vij.

According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 9,676 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, taking the total count to 6,85,312. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 6,546. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

