Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat makes special arrangements for electricity supply in COVID hospitals

Owing to the possibility of intensification of the cyclonic storm Tauktae, the Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel on Sunday said that special arrangements have been made in COVID hospitals in all 12 districts of Saurashtra and over 2,000 personnel of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation have been deployed.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:43 IST
Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel speaking to ANI. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Owing to the possibility of intensification of the cyclonic storm Tauktae, the Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel on Sunday said that special arrangements have been made in COVID hospitals in all 12 districts of Saurashtra and over 2,000 personnel of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation have been deployed. "We are fully prepared. In all 12 districts of Saurashtra which are likely to be affected by cyclone Tauktae, special arrangements have been made in COVID hospitals -- from materials to manpower," Patel told ANI.

The state energy minister also informed that an arrangement for a dual power supply has also been made. "More than 2,000 personnel of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation have been deployed and material availability at the shortest notice to the nearest point has also been arranged," he said.

"Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd has fully prepared itself to restore electricity at the earliest if cyclone Tauktae causes any damage," he further said. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of States and Central ministries to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclone.

Earlier in the day, the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the cyclone is expected to reach the Gujarat Coast in the morning of May 18 (Tuesday) with wind speeds ranging from 150 to 160 km/hour, accompanied by squally winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge in the coastal districts of the state. The incoming cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.

The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 101 teams across the states that will most likely be affected due to the cyclone. As many as 79 teams, along with 22 on standby have been deployed. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed. (ANI)

