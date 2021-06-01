Left Menu

Murder of 11-month-old places spotlight on safety of children

The Department of Social Development has dispatched a team of social workers to Halambani Tswinganani village to provide psychosocial support for the family of the deceased baby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:00 IST

  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Limpopo MEC for Social Development, Nkakareng Rakgoale, says the murder of an 11-month-old boy by his own mother has once again placed the spotlight on the safety of children.



Police on Sunday reported that a 42-year-old woman locked herself and her 11-month-old inside a hut, where she started beating the baby.

Neighbours heard the frantic cries of the baby and rushed to the house.

After realising that the door was locked, they broke it open and took the badly injured baby from the mother.

The baby was rushed to the local clinic but was unfortunately declared dead on arrival.

Rakgoale expressed shock at the incident, which took place at a time when the country is commemorating Child Protection Week.

"The Department of Social Development is saddened by the death of this 11-month-old baby. What is worrying is that the incident happens at a time we are supposed to be showing love and appreciation to children, our gifts from God.

"Child abuse must come to an end.

"We urge parents, who have problems with their children or in their relationships, not to resort to violence but to approach our social workers for an intervention.

"Let us use Child Protection Week to redouble our efforts in protecting and caring for children, as the law demands of us.

"Social workers will provide psychosocial support to all the parties that have been affected by this sad incident," Rakgoale said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

