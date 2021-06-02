Indonesia ends salvage efforts for sunken submarine

Indonesia's navy has officially ended its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which sank in April in the waters off Bali island killing all 53 on board, a navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

Discovered in three parts at a depth of 840 metres (2756 ft), authorities had acknowledged the difficulties of retrieving the vessel.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)