Indonesia ends salvage efforts for sunken submarine
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:26 IST
Indonesia's navy has officially ended its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which sank in April in the waters off Bali island killing all 53 on board, a navy spokesman said on Wednesday.
Discovered in three parts at a depth of 840 metres (2756 ft), authorities had acknowledged the difficulties of retrieving the vessel.
