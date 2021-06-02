Left Menu

Indonesia ends salvage efforts for sunken submarine

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia's navy has officially ended its efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which sank in April in waters off Bali island, leading to the deaths of all 53 on board, a navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

Discovered in three parts at a depth of 840 metres (2,756 ft), authorities had acknowledged the difficulties of retrieving the vessel, despite assistance from countries around the region, including China, Australia and Malaysia. "The salvage effort is over," spokesman Julius Widjojono said, adding that some parts of the Nanggala remain on the sea floor.

The 44-year-old submarine lost contact with the navy in the early hours of April 21 while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill in the Bali Sea. The incident had sparked a desperate, international search and rescue effort to locate the submarine before its oxygen supplies were exhausted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

