Bihar Police raid Muzaffarnagar's Shaheed Khudiram Bose jail
The Bihar Police on Saturday morning conducted a raid at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Muzaffarpur.
ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Police on Saturday morning conducted a raid at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Muzaffarpur. According to Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, the raid started around 5 am and items seized from the jail are being reviewed.
"The Bihar Police conducted a raid at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Muzaffarpur this morning. We will review the items that have been found during the raid," said Kant. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
