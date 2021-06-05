Left Menu

Bihar Police raid Muzaffarnagar's Shaheed Khudiram Bose jail

The Bihar Police on Saturday morning conducted a raid at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Muzaffarpur.

05-06-2021
The Bihar Police on Saturday morning conducted a raid at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Muzaffarpur. According to Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, the raid started around 5 am and items seized from the jail are being reviewed.

"The Bihar Police conducted a raid at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Muzaffarpur this morning. We will review the items that have been found during the raid," said Kant. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

