NTPC joins UN's CEO Water mandate to step up work on water conservation

NTPC Limited, India's largest power utility has become a signatory to the prestigious UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate, said Ministry of Power on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
NTPC Limited, India's largest power utility has become a signatory to the prestigious UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate, said Ministry of Power on Saturday. The Ministry said that with NTPC joining the coveted league of companies that focus on efficient water management, it's Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh has joined a select group of business leaders who recognize the ever-growing importance of water stewardship and have been working to conserve this precious natural resource.

"NTPC has already taken a series of measures across its plant locations on sound water management. NTPC will further imbibe the 3 R's (reduce, reuse, recycle) for water conservation and management while carrying out its core business activity of power generation," it said. The CEO Water Mandate is a UN Global Compact initiative to demonstrate the commitment and efforts of companies to better their water and sanitation agendas as part of long-term Sustainable Development Goals.

"The CEO Water Mandate is designed to assist companies in the development, implementation, and disclosure of comprehensive water strategies and policies. It also provides a platform for companies to partner with like-minded businesses, UN agencies, public authorities, civil society organizations, and other key stakeholders," it said. The growing crisis in both water and sanitation in many parts of the world poses a wide range of risks - and, in some instances, opportunities - for companies in all industries.

NTPC is committed to proactively address water sustainability issues through implementing Water Policy, which will serve as a directive for establishing water management strategies, systems, processes, practices and research initiatives, it added. (ANI)

