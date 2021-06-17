Left Menu

Parts of Delhi receives heavy rains

As a respite from the scorching summer heat, the national capital witnessed heavy rains and strong wind lashes at different parts on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:35 IST
Parts of Delhi receives heavy rains
Visuals from area around Shastri Bhawan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a respite from the scorching summer heat, the national capital witnessed heavy rains and strong wind lashes at different parts on Thursday. Areas around Delhi's Talkatora Road, Hanuman Road and Shastri Bhawan received heavy rains.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a 'Thunderstorm with rain' for Delhi today. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi ( ITO, Rajeev chauk, President House, India Gate, Budha Jayanti Park)" IMD tweeted.

As per a statement of the Ministry of Earth Science on June 14, rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over most parts of East, Central, and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

