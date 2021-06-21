Publications Division reprints revised edition of Yoga Sachitra

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice. And in a world reeling under the evolving form of the coronavirus, Yoga has emerged as a powerful instrument for keeping oneself physically and mentally fit. Twenty-six years after the book was first published, the Directorate of Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reprinted the revised edition of Yoga Sachitra on the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga.

This illustrated book by renowned Yoga expert Dharmavir Singh Mahida, in Hindi, beautifully encapsulates the eight limbs of Yoga- Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi- with a special focus on Yogasanas. Yoga Sachitralists and extensively illustrates multiple asanas, along with their technique in detail. Every step and nuance of individual asanas have been presented in the book in a way that may prove to be useful for beginners and professionals alike. The author, who has been teaching yoga and its manifestations for decades, has introduced the exercises in a comprehensive and graded fashion in order to encourage the reader to begin with the simplest of the asanas and gradually, with practice, move towards complex ones. The book also provides weekly plans where the author suggests the type of asana for each day of the week and its practice duration.

Advertisement

The highlight of the book is Mahida's innovative methodology where he suggests the use of various items available at home, such as chairs, tables, blankets, cushions/pillows, beds, and walls as props so that an elderly person or a beginner, or those with less flexible bodies can also benefit from the practice. Through the various asanas, the author guides the reader to utilise Yoga as both a preventive and a curative tool towards overall well-being.

(With Inputs from PIB)