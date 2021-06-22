Left Menu

Famine could become reality for millions of people around the world, WFP warns

“I am heartbroken at what we’re facing in 2021. We now have four countries where famine-like conditions are present,” said WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley addressing WFP’s Executive Board on 21 June.

WFP | Rome | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:57 IST
Famine could become reality for millions of people around the world, WFP warns
"I want to emphasize just how bad it is out there. Today, 41 million people are literally knocking on famine's door. The price tag to reach them is about US$6 billion. We need funding and we need it now," Beasley warned.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today warned that famine – already present in four countries – could become a reality for millions of people around the world, without urgent funding to stave off a catastrophe, and without access to families cut-off by conflict.

7 [D]

"Meanwhile 41 million people are literally knocking on famine's door. If you look at the numbers, it's just tragic – these are real people with real names. I am extremely concerned," he warned.

Recent assessments show that tragically, 584,000 are already experiencing famine-like conditions (IPC phase 5/Catastrophe) in Ethiopia, Madagascar, South Sudan and Yemen. Nigeria and Burkina Faso are also of particular concern because they have in recent months had pockets of people in IPC phase 5.

"In Somalia in 2011, 260,000 people died of hunger – and by the time the famine was actually declared – half of that number had already died. We can't debate the numbers to death when people need our help now," Beasley warned.

Recent WFP analyses show that 41 million people are teetering on the very edge of famine (IPC phase 4/Emergency) in 43 countries, and the slightest shock will push them over the precipice. This number has risen from 27 million in 2019.

Conflict, climate change and economic shocks have been driving the rises in hunger, but pressures on food security are being compounded by soaring prices for basic foods this year. Global maize prices have soared almost 90% year-on-year, while wheat prices are up almost 30% over the same period.

In many countries, currency depreciation is adding to these pressures and driving prices even higher. This in turn is stoking food insecurity in countries such as Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

This year, WFP is undertaking the biggest operation in its history - targeting 139 million people this year. With sufficient funding and access, WFP has the expertise to provide all those who risk famine in 2021 with life-saving food and nutritional assistance.

"I want to emphasize just how bad it is out there. Today, 41 million people are literally knocking on famine's door. The price tag to reach them is about US$6 billion. We need funding and we need it now," Beasley warned.

