EU to take steps against Hungary's LGBT bill which is a 'shame', von der Leyen says

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The European Commission will take action against Hungary's LGBT draft law, the head of the EU's executive said on Wednesday, calling the bill a shame and violation of fundamental EU values.

"The Hungarian bill is a shame," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, stressing the EU would not compromise on principles such as human dignity, equality, and respect for human rights.

"I have instructed my responsible commissioners to write to the Hungarian authorities expressing our legal concerns before the bill enters into force."

