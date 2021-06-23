Sabotage attempt on building of Iran's atomic energy organization foiled - PTV
PTV, a breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV, said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt on a building of the Iranian atomic energy organization had been foiled. The was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities.
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:11 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
PTV, a breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV, said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt on a building of the Iranian atomic energy organization had been foiled.
The was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities. Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel has 'nothing to gain' from supporting Pakistan, says expert
Parliament to vote on new Israel government on Sunday - Army Radio
Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green
TIMELINE-New Israeli government set to unseat Netanyahu, but when?
Parliament to vote on new Israeli government on Sunday, Knesset speaker says