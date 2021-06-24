Left Menu

Delhi govt to launch 15-day mega plantation drive on June 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:45 IST
Delhi govt to launch 15-day mega plantation drive on June 26
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will hold a 15-day ''Van Mahotsav'' from June 26, and cabinet ministers, MLAs, NGOs and resident welfare associations will participate in this mega tree-plantation campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai will launch the campaign from Garhi Mandu on the banks of the Yamuna.

On June 27, the plantation drive will be held in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will participate in this campaign on June 28, while Health Minister Satyendar Jain will lead the plantation drive at the Poonth Kalan Nursery, Nangloi, on June 30.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal will plant saplings at Garhi Mandu on July 2, while Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot will lead the campaign in Rajokri on July 5.

Rai said the Delhi government is aiming to plant 33 lakh saplings this year.

On World Environment Day, the city government had started a drive to plant medicinal plants.

Fourteen nurseries of the Delhi government have been distributing medicinal plants, including amla, guava, arjun, jamun, neem, tulsi, giloy, aloe vera, curry leaves etc., free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021