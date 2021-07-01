Left Menu

In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, locals attack Delhi doctors over COVID-19 spread

Two Delhi-based doctors were allegedly attacked by locals in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar after a heated argument over the spread of COVID-19 in the district, UP Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police in a statement said that the doctors one from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the second from Safdarjung Hospital--were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Tuesday with several head injuries. "On Wednesday, a few doctors went to the shop of Bhagat Singh Verma Paranthe Walla in Gautam Buddh Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol in the shop with Bhagat Singh. An argument ensued between the doctors and the shopkeeper and thereafter both parties assaulted each other," the police said.

The doctors were allegedly "teased by saying they spread corona" which led to an argument. Police said along with two doctors, and shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma, his son Abhishek also sustained injuries during the brawl. "The statements of both the parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly,' Police added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

