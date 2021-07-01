Nigerian parliament set for vote on petroleum overhaul bill
Nigeria's petroleum overhaul bill has been presented in both chambers of parliament, which could vote on the sprawling package as early as today, members of parliament told Reuters.
Legislators have been hashing out details of the long-awaited bill, which will overhaul nearly every aspect of oil and gas production in Nigeria, since the president presented it in September last year.
