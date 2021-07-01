Left Menu

CMPDI and CCL sign MoU for development of solar power projects

The MoA was signed by Sri A. K. Singh, General Manager (E&M), CMPDI  and Sri V.K. Singh,  General Manager (E&M), CCL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:57 IST
CMPDI and CCL sign MoU for development of solar power projects
The MoA was signed by Sri A. K. Singh, General Manager (E&M), CMPDI  and Sri V.K. Singh,  General Manager (E&M), CCL. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

MoA was signed between Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Ranchi today for the development of Solar Power Projects. This MoA will open a new path for CIL in becoming a Net Zero Energy company.

The MoA was signed by Sri A. K. Singh, General Manager (E&M), CMPDI and Sri V.K. Singh, General Manager (E&M), CCL.

This occasion was graced with the presence of Sri S K Gomasta, Director (T/CRD/ES), CMPDI and Sri Manoj Kumar, Regional Director, RI-III, CMPDI.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021