CMPDI and CCL sign MoU for development of solar power projects

MoA was signed between Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Ranchi today for the development of Solar Power Projects. This MoA will open a new path for CIL in becoming a Net Zero Energy company.

The MoA was signed by Sri A. K. Singh, General Manager (E&M), CMPDI and Sri V.K. Singh, General Manager (E&M), CCL.

This occasion was graced with the presence of Sri S K Gomasta, Director (T/CRD/ES), CMPDI and Sri Manoj Kumar, Regional Director, RI-III, CMPDI.

(With Inputs from PIB)