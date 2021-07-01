Left Menu

Hershey appoints Geetika Mehta as MD for India biz

Global snacks major The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as managing director for India.Mehta, whose appointment is effective from Thursday, will be reporting to Herjit Bhalla, VP, India and AEMEA, it said in a statement. Bhalla, who was recently elevated to a global role, reports directly to Rohit Grover, President, Hershey International.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:06 IST
Hershey appoints Geetika Mehta as MD for India biz
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global snacks major The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as managing director for India.

Mehta, whose appointment is effective from Thursday, will be reporting to Herjit Bhalla, VP, India and AEMEA, it said in a statement. Bhalla, who was recently elevated to a global role, reports directly to Rohit Grover, President, Hershey International. ''India continues to remain a key focus market for Hershey International and the organization is committed to talent development and building leadership. Geetika's appointment will further strengthen the leadership at Hershey India,'' the statement said.

Mehta has over 18 years of experience in commercial and consumer marketing.

She has held important leadership roles in FMCG and food businesses for more than a decade and has managed various categories, including soups, noodles and spice mixes.

In her previous role at Hindustan Unilever as the general manager for the Home and Hygiene business, she had set up the business for sustained growth.

''With a proven track record of building and nurturing small businesses and leading growth for large businesses and driving profitability and turnaround, I am confident that Geetika will successfully lead the Hershey India team into the next phase of growth, scale and evolution,'' Bhalla said.

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has more than 90 brands around the world, including Hershey's, Reese's, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop, which drive more than USD 8.1 billion in annual revenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021