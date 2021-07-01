Hershey appoints Geetika Mehta as MD for India biz

Global snacks major The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as managing director for India.

Mehta, whose appointment is effective from Thursday, will be reporting to Herjit Bhalla, VP, India and AEMEA, it said in a statement. Bhalla, who was recently elevated to a global role, reports directly to Rohit Grover, President, Hershey International. ''India continues to remain a key focus market for Hershey International and the organization is committed to talent development and building leadership. Geetika's appointment will further strengthen the leadership at Hershey India,'' the statement said.

Mehta has over 18 years of experience in commercial and consumer marketing.

She has held important leadership roles in FMCG and food businesses for more than a decade and has managed various categories, including soups, noodles and spice mixes.

In her previous role at Hindustan Unilever as the general manager for the Home and Hygiene business, she had set up the business for sustained growth.

''With a proven track record of building and nurturing small businesses and leading growth for large businesses and driving profitability and turnaround, I am confident that Geetika will successfully lead the Hershey India team into the next phase of growth, scale and evolution,'' Bhalla said.

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has more than 90 brands around the world, including Hershey's, Reese's, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop, which drive more than USD 8.1 billion in annual revenues.

