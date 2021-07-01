Left Menu

Man saved from drowning by SDRF team in Jammu

The search for the other drowned person identified as Mohan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was continuing, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:48 IST
Man saved from drowning by SDRF team in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after he slipped into deep waters while taking bath in river Chenab in Akhnoor area here on Thursday, an official spokesman said. The SDRF personnel were searching for the body of a person who drowned in the river on Wednesday when they spotted Anku, a resident of Rashim Ghar Colony, drowning and crying for help near Nav Mandir area of Jio Potha Ghat, the spokesman said.

He said three members of the SDRF team immediately jumped into the river and pulled him out safely. The search for the other drowned person identified as Mohan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was continuing, the spokesman said.

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021