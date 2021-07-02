Angie Motshekga appointed to serve as Acting President

Left Menu

In a statement, the Presidency said the appointment has been made in view of the President’s visit today to Lusaka, Zambia, to attend the State Funeral Service for the late President Kenneth Kaunda.

Deputy President David Mabuza is currently receiving medical treatment in the Russian Federation.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President on Friday, 2 July 2021.

Deputy President David Mabuza is currently receiving medical treatment in the Russian Federation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

