Petrol prices cross Rs 100-per-litre mark in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:29 IST
Petrol prices in various districts of Odisha crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark on Friday.

With the latest increase in petrol prices by Rs 36 paise, the fuel now costs Rs 100.01 per litre in Bhubaneswar, while the diesel cost remains unchanged at Rs 97.25 per litre.

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.3 in Cuttack.

The prices of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in 20 districts including Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Rayagada.

Petrol is the costliest in the state in tribal- dominated Malkangiri at Rs 105.08 per litre, while the fuel costs Rs 102 per litre in Koraput.

The petrol price hike is attributed mostly to a rise in crude oil prices in the international market and taxes imposed by both state and Union governments, an official said.

Meanwhile, the state government has increased bus fares.

The fares of ordinary and express buses have been hiked by four paise to 80 paise per km and 93 paise per km respectively.

The fare of deluxe and AC deluxe buses has been hiked by eight paisa to Rs 1.29 per km. Super-premium services have been costlier by 12 paisa to Rs 2.44 per km.

The revised fare will be effective from July 1.

The state government has recently allowed plying of buses in 20 districts where the COVID test positivity rate is below five per cent.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that the department will soon release an SOP on adherence to COVID protocols by bus operators and passengers.

