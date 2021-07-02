Minister presents India’s perspective to boost cultural cooperation within BRICS

The Minister of State (I//C) for Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel hosted the 6th BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting on Friday through video conference. The delegates from Culture Ministries of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa participated in the meeting.

The discussion was held for the advancement and expansion of cultural activities amongst BRICS countries under the theme Bonding and Harmonizing Cultural Synergy.

Minister of State for Culture addressed participants of the meeting and presented India's perspective to strengthen the cultural cooperation within BRICS. Taking the cognizance of the Covid 19 conditions the world has been facing for the last one and a half years, Minister showed his concerns for the adverse effects of the pandemic on all fields of life including the cultural dimension. He commented on the use of digital techniques and their acceptability in the prevailing conditions.

Minister emphasized collaborations in the field of online exchange of cultural experiences on knowledge of tangible and intangible heritage amongst BRICS countries. He highlighted the importance of the role of culture in establishing vibrant international humanitarian dialogue. He appreciated the efforts of cultural organizations of BRICS countries for conducting online cultural activities in the fields of museums, arts, theatres etc. With the intent of utilizing the invaluable treasure of information contained in our manuscripts, Minister proposed for the formation of the BRICS Alliance in the field of conservation, preservation and digitization of ancient manuscripts.

Shri Patel further highlighted the need to protect our tangible and intangible cultural heritage through mutual help and support within the BRICS framework in addition to the compliance of prevailing UNESCO Conventions. He also shared the historic occasion of commencement of celebrations of 75 years of India's freedom which commenced in March 2021 under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava Programme'.

Shri Patel also mentioned the aptness of India's theme for BRICS Chairship "BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consciousness in the context of promotion of BRICS cultural cooperation.

In the Declaration of the meeting, it was agreed upon to strengthen and enhance cultural cooperation amongst BRICS Nations in the fields of museums, art galleries, theatre, libraries and promote the use of modern technologies to conduct online events to overcome the adverse effects of pandemics like situations.

At the end of the meeting, the Declaration of the VI Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Culture was signed by all the representatives of Member States.

(With Inputs from PIB)