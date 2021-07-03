Left Menu

Iran's sole nuclear power plant up and running after closure

Bushehr is fuelled by uranium produced in Russia, not Iran, and is monitored by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA acknowledged being aware of reports about the plant, but declined to comment.Construction on Bushehr, on the coast of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf, began under Irans shah in the mid-1970s. Russia later completed construction of the facility.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:23 IST
Iran's sole nuclear power plant up and running after closure
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's sole nuclear power plant is back online following an emergency shutdown two weeks ago, state TV reported Saturday.

The report quoted Mostafa Rajabi Mashahdi, spokesperson for the country's energy ministry, as saying the Bushehr plant "returned to production energy" after the completion of needed maintenance.

Mashahdi did not elaborate but last week, Iran's nuclear department said engineers were working to repair the plant's broken generator.

Authorities earlier this year had warned of Bushehr's possible closure because of American sanctions barring Iran from procuring equipment for repairs. Bushehr is fuelled by uranium produced in Russia, not Iran, and is monitored by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA acknowledged being aware of reports about the plant, but declined to comment.

Construction on Bushehr, on the coast of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf, began under Iran's shah in the mid-1970s. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the plant was repeatedly targeted in the Iran-Iraq war. Russia later completed construction of the facility. The 1,000-megwatt plant feeds the grid with enough energy for a tiny part of Iran's nationwide 64,000-megawatt consumption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021