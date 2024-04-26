Left Menu

Iran should question effectiveness of weapons after failed Israel attack, Pentagon chief says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:23 IST
Iran should question effectiveness of weapons after failed Israel attack, Pentagon chief says
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Iran should question the effectiveness of its weapons systems after its failed attack on Israel earlier this month. "They should be questioning the effectiveness of their weapons systems and their planning," Austin told reporters.

"Hopefully they don't walk away from this over-confident that they can do this at will, because I think Israel has demonstrated that it has a significant ability to defend itself," Austin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

