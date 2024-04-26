Iran should question effectiveness of weapons after failed Israel attack, Pentagon chief says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Iran should question the effectiveness of its weapons systems after its failed attack on Israel earlier this month. "They should be questioning the effectiveness of their weapons systems and their planning," Austin told reporters.
"Hopefully they don't walk away from this over-confident that they can do this at will, because I think Israel has demonstrated that it has a significant ability to defend itself," Austin added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Iran
- Austin
- Israel
- Lloyd Austin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli defence minister says a direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response
New Zealand aims to boost U.S. ties amid global instability
Russia, Germany, UK urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
How Iran responds to Damascus attack could determine trajectory of conflict in the Middle East
France tells French citizens not to travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, Palestinian Territories