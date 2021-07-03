Kejriwal reviews power supply in Delhi, says successful in meeting growing demand
We have been successful in meeting the growing demand until now and are supplying power round the clock to all the residents of Delhi. Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, and CEOs of all power distribution companies, and officials of the power department were also present in the review meeting.Delhis peak power demand scaled a new high of 7,323 MW on Friday afternoon.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reviewed the power supply situation in Delhi as the peak demand for electricity rose sharply due to hot and humid weather in the past few days.
An official statement said that the Delhi government is preparing to meet over 8,500 MW peak demand for electricity next year.
At a review meeting, the chief minister assured the discoms of the government's assistance in addressing problems they face in fixing transformers due to lack of space and directed that the electric wires be either insulated put underground.
Kejriwal said the growing power demand is being successfully met and all residents of Delhi are getting electricity supply round the clock.
''Every year, Delhi goes through an average 4-5 per cent increased demand for power because of new consumers. We have been successful in meeting the growing demand until now and are supplying power round the clock to all the residents of Delhi.'' Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, and CEOs of all power distribution companies, and officials of the power department were also present in the review meeting.
Delhi's peak power demand scaled a new high of 7,323 MW on Friday afternoon. The season's earlier peak of 7,026 MW was registered on Thursday which in turn broke the previous day's record of 6,921 MW.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
