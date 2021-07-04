Left Menu

Assam: Elephant dies after getting stuck in wetland

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 04-07-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 00:01 IST
Assam: Elephant dies after getting stuck in wetland
  • Country:
  • India

A tusk-less adult elephant died after getting stuck in a wetland in Assam's Golaghat district, forest officials said on Saturday.

The elephant went into the Sungihola waterbody in the Khumtai area on Friday morning and got stuck there, they said.

Forest officials went to the spot and informed the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) authorities at Kaziranga but were suggested that the elephant be observed if it came out of the wetland on its own.

The forest personnel saw in the evening that the elephant was trying to come out of the wetland but failed after a few attempts.

The personnel then went close to the elephant on a boat and found it dead, officials said.

On Saturday morning, the carcass of the elephant was pulled out of the wetland with the help of a crane, they said.

After a post-mortem was conducted, the body was buried in the vicinity, they added.

An inquiry was ordered by the Forest Department into the incident, officials said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Ritu Paban Borah was directed to probe the death of the elephant under Section 50 (8) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, they said.

The veterinary doctor who conducted the post-mortem said the elephant died due to multiple organ failure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021