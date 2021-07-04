Iraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-07-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 00:04 IST
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a video posted on Saturday on the ministry's Facebook page that BP was considering withdrawing from Iraq, and that Russia's Lukoil had sent a formal notification saying it wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 field to Chinese companies.
Abdul Jabbar said the investment environment in Iraq was unsuitable for retaining major investors.
The statements were made during a parliamentary session on June 29 to which Abdul Jabbar was invited, oil ministry sources said.
