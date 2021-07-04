Left Menu

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to launch NIPUN Bharat tomorrow

The Department of School Education and Literacy, the Ministry of Education will launch National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:16 IST
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Image Credit: ANI
The Department of School Education and Literacy, the Ministry of Education will launch National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5. It will be launched virtually by Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. A short video, anthem and Implementation Guidelines on NIPUN Bharat will also be launched during this programme, as per an official release.

The launch of NIPUN Bharat marks an important step undertaken by the Department of School Education and Literacy, among a series of measures taken for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, that was released on July 29, 2020. The vision of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure the universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.

NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National-State-District-Block-School level in all States and Union Territories, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha. (ANI)

