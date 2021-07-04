Sri Lankan Navy personnel chase away TN fishermen, "damage" expensive fishing nets

Sri Lankan Naval personnel damaged about 30 fishing nets, each costing about one lakh rupees, and chased them away at gunpoint while they were fishing in Palk Strait, fishermen alleged here on Sunday.

When fishermen, who had set out for fishing in as many as 597 boats, Lankan navy personnel chased them away at gunpoint on Saturday night and ''cut the nets up each costing about one lakh rupees,'' fishermen association chief Sesu Raja said here.

Advertisement

Attacks on Indian fishermen by Lankan Naval personnel have been on the rise and they were facing severe hardship, he said.

''Even if we try to sell the boats so that we could quit this profession and venture into some other business, there are no takers for the boats.'' The Central and state governments should guarantee the safety and security of fishermen, their boats, nets, and gear, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)