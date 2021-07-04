Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy personnel chase away TN fishermen, "damage" expensive fishing nets

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:52 IST
Sri Lankan Navy personnel chase away TN fishermen, "damage" expensive fishing nets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan Naval personnel damaged about 30 fishing nets, each costing about one lakh rupees, and chased them away at gunpoint while they were fishing in Palk Strait, fishermen alleged here on Sunday.

When fishermen, who had set out for fishing in as many as 597 boats, Lankan navy personnel chased them away at gunpoint on Saturday night and ''cut the nets up each costing about one lakh rupees,'' fishermen association chief Sesu Raja said here.

Attacks on Indian fishermen by Lankan Naval personnel have been on the rise and they were facing severe hardship, he said.

''Even if we try to sell the boats so that we could quit this profession and venture into some other business, there are no takers for the boats.'' The Central and state governments should guarantee the safety and security of fishermen, their boats, nets, and gear, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021