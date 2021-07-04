Left Menu

3 held with country bombs for hunting wild boar

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday for trying to hunt wild boars with country bombs in Sirumugai forest range in the district, police said.

The Forest Department personnel, on rounds, saw the hunters with flashlights moving around a farm in Ilupantham village at around 4 AM, the police said.

One of the hunters was carrying nine country bombs. On questioning, the three confessed to using the bombs to hunt wild boars entering the farm, they said.

Further interrogation resulted in the seizure of eight more such bombs hidden in the field, they said.

The three were handed over to the police on the charge of trying to hunt wild animals with country bombs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

