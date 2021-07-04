Pope Francis in hospital for 'scheduled surgery' on colon - Vatican spokesman
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:04 IST
Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for "scheduled surgery" on his colon, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
