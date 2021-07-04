Agriculture minister virtually flags off truck of Nano Urea from Gujarat's Kalol to MP

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday virtually flagged off a truck of Nano Urea from the Kalol plant in Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh. According to a statement issued by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), the truck containing 75 tonnes of urea equivalent was dispatched to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the Kalol plant in Gujarat.

The use of Nano Urea will help increase farmers' income, reduce input cost and enhance the quality of yield besides reducing the use of chemical fertilizers. "I am happy to learn that IFFCO has developed this innovative product adhering to the Make in India process. It will not only help increase the income of farmers but will also help to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers which in turn will help improve our environment and the planet," the minister said while flagging off the dispatch to Madhya Pradesh.

Managing Director of IFFCO Dr US Awasthi said, "Through this product, IFFCO is contributing towards Aatmnirbhar Bharat and AatmnirbharKrishi. The product is now available across the country." "One-and-a-half litre of Nano Urea bottle gives equal or better impact when compared to a bag of urea from the effectiveness perspective on crops. Because of its small size, it is convenient for farmers in difficult terrains," Awasthi said.

Nano Urea has been tested on many crops and results showed that Nano Urea is useful in increasing the yield and also the nutritional quality of the crops. It also helps reduce water and environment pollution thereby making the planet safer for humans and other living beings. "The Nano Urea production plants are also coming up in Brazil, Argentina, and a few more countries as part of International Cooperative Alliance," Dr Awasthi said.

IFFCO had earlier dispatched Nano Urea shipments to Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The stocks were sold within half an hour. IFFCO is already in the process of construction of its plants at its Kalol unit in Gujarat and also at Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh in Phase-I by the year 2021-22. The total annual production capacity would be initially 14 crore bottles of 500 ml, which will further be raised to 18 crore.

Kalol plant is dispatching one truck with 15,000 bottles of Nano Urea per day and soon the plant would dispatch 10 trucks every day. Kalol plant is producing 6,750 tonne equivalent of urea per day, which would result in saving Rs 35,000 crore of the Government's subsidy burden and would also help farmers earn additional Rs 35,000 crore. In Phase-II, four more plants will be commissioned by the year 2022-23, producing another 18 crore bottles. Nano Urea has been tested on over 11,000 locations, 94 crops and 20 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and State Agricultural Universities.

During the virtual flag-off event, IFFCO Chairman BS Nakai, Vice Chairman Dileep Sanghani and Joint MD Rakesh Kapur were also present. (ANI)

