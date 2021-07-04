Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 9,336 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported 9,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:36 IST
Maharashtra logs 9,336 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra reported 9,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. The coronavirus positivity rate in the state stands at 14.33 per cent.

Maharashtra also witnessed 3,378 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate stands at 95.91 per cent. The state has 1,23,225 active cases. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 60,98,177 while the recoveries have gone up to 58,48,693. The death toll due to the virus has gone up to 1,23,030.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Dharavi recorded zero cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the active cases in Asia's largest slum now stand at 22. As many 43,071 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

This is the eighth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.09 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021