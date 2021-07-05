Left Menu

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 01:49 IST
Saudi energy minister pushes back on UAE request over baseline oil output, says Arabiya TV
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday that no country can use a single month as a baseline production reference, after the United Arab Emirates asked for a review of the level from which OPEC+ cuts are calculated, Al Arabiya TV said.

The Saudi-owned television channel also quoted Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about OPEC+ talks due to resume on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies failed to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday after the UAE opposed some aspects of the pact.

