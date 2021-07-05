Left Menu

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ supply pact needs to be extended - Asharq TV

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 01:50 IST
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ supply pact needs to be extended - Asharq TV
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday that an OPEC+ global oil supply pact due to end in April 2022 should continue for longer, Saudi-owned Asharq television reported.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman's remarks came after the United Arab Emirates suggested deferring a decision by the group on extending the deal.

Asharq also quoted the prince as saying there should be an increase in production to meet an expected decline in oil supply during the summer period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021