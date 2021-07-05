Left Menu

Andhra: Action recommended against accused over morphed videos of 'puja' at Simhachalam temple

After morphed videos of Simhachalam temple's puja went viral on social media, Executive Officer of temple MV Suryakala said that action has been recommended against those involved in making and circulating the videos.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 09:45 IST
Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam M.V. Suryakala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After morphed videos of Simhachalam temple's puja went viral on social media, Executive Officer of temple MV Suryakala said that action has been recommended against those involved in making and circulating the videos. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Suryakala dismissed the allegations that the temple authorities were deliberately delaying action on those responsible for making and circulating the videos. She said a probe into the two morphed videos has revealed the involvement of two persons and they had admitted their guilt to the authorities.

"We have recommended action against both the accused to the Commissioner of the Endowments Department. Both of them have been working in the temple for a long time," she said. Moreover, the temple authorities issued show-cause notices to priests and Vedic staff for allegedly sharing the fabricated videos.

"We have served show-cause notices to 'archakas' (priests) who were involved in making and circulating the video. No one would be allowed to damage the image of the holy temple," Suryakala said. (ANI)

