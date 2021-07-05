Left Menu

Karnataka: Places of worship reopen with COVID-19 norms in place

Places of worship reopened for devotees in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour from today in Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-07-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 09:49 IST
Karnataka: Places of worship reopen with COVID-19 norms in place
Sharana Basaveshwara Temple at Kalaburagi reopens for devotees. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Places of worship reopened for devotees in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour from today in Karnataka. "Places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open only for darshan/prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard. No seva/offering or other activities permitted," reads Karnataka Government order dated July 4.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which Government offices permitted to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro to begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday. According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

The new relaxations and restrictions announced by the Karnataka government will be in place in the state for the next 15 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
2
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021