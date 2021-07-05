Karnataka: Places of worship reopen with COVID-19 norms in place

Places of worship reopened for devotees in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour from today in Karnataka. "Places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open only for darshan/prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard. No seva/offering or other activities permitted," reads Karnataka Government order dated July 4.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which Government offices permitted to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro to begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday. According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

The new relaxations and restrictions announced by the Karnataka government will be in place in the state for the next 15 days. (ANI)

