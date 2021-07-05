Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 28 to Rs 2,811 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 28, or 1.16 per cent, to Rs 2,811 per quintal with an open interest of 65,990 lots.

