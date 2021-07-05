Left Menu

Safety audits mandated at all stages of road development to reduce accidents

The Minister said his vision is to achieve a 50% reduction in road accident deaths and zero accidents and deaths by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:14 IST
Safety audits mandated at all stages of road development to reduce accidents
Shri Gadkari said it was his moral responsibility to make good roads and improve road infrastructure. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has said safety audits have been mandated at all stages of road development to reduce accidents. Inaugurating virtual Symposium on Vehicle crash safety he said India and other developing countries are witnessing a very high rate of road accidents and around 1.5 lakh people are killed every year which is even higher than the Covid deaths.

The Minister said his vision is to achieve a 50% reduction in road accident deaths and zero accidents and deaths by 2030. Shri Gadkari said about 60% of deaths are of two-wheeler riders. He said the protection and safety of motorcycle traffic is the need of the hour. He said in the global scenario vehicle engineering technology has matured to a great extent and all road engineering measures will improve the chances of fatal vehicle crashes at least during the accident event. The Minister stressed the importance of training drivers and the establishment of advanced Training Institutes and centres.

Shri Gadkari said it was his moral responsibility to make good roads and improve road infrastructure. He said cooperation, communication and coordination among all stakeholders are essential to create awareness and achieve our goals .

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021