Swedish Social Dems leader proposed as PM - Parliament Speaker

The Speaker of the Swedish parliament has proposed Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, the speaker said in a statement on Monday. Lofven's fragile centre-left minority government collapsed last month after the Left Party withdrew its support over plans to ease some rent controls on housing.

Those plans have since been abandoned and after the right-wing leader failed to win support as premier, the speaker invited Lofven to attempt to form a new government.

