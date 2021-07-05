Bhima Koregaon accused Stan Swamy passes away

Bhima Koregaon accused Stan Swamy on Monday passed away in Mumbai's Bandra Hospital, where he had been on a ventilator since Sunday, his lawyers said. He was 84. Stan Swamy was being treated at the private Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai following an order by the Bombay High Court on May 28. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30

Yesterday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to ensure that every possible effort was made to provide the 84-year-old jailed rights activist Stan Swamy with proper medical care and treatment as part of life-saving measure and protection of his basic human rights. The Commission had also called for a report in the light of the allegations made in the complaint and the treatment record of Fr Swamy lodged in Taloja Jail, Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

Stan Swamy, an accused in the January 2018 Bhima -Koegaon case was arrested from Ranchi on October 9, 2020. The High court was scheduled to hear his bail plea on Tuesday. Violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)