Fire in closed operation theatre of Mumbai hospital; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a closed operation theatre of state-run Saint George Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, a civic official.

The official said the fire broke out at the hospital located in the Fort area at around 10.05 pm and it was brought under control in less than an hour.

''There was no report of any injury to anyone,'' he said, adding the operation theatre where the fire started was closed and not being used.

At least three fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and flames were doused at around 10.50 pm, the official said.

A fire brigade officer said the exact cause of the fire was being investigated but initial reports suggest a short circuit triggered the blaze.

