By Central Railway To Run 72 'Ganpati Festival' Special Trains The Central Railway on Monday informed that it will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)/ Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/ Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival 2021.

As per the release, CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special will make 36 such trips. 01227 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hours daily from September 5, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hours the same day.

01228 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hours daily from September 5, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.35 hours the next day. Halts will be at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special will make 10 such trips. 01229 bi-weekly special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday and Friday at 13.10 hours from September 6, 2021 to September 20, 2021 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 22.35 hours the same day.

01230 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Sunday and Thursday at 23.30 hours from September 9, 2021 to September 23, 2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hours the next day. Special halts will be at Dadar, Thane (only for 01229), Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road,

Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special will make 16 such trips. 01231 tri-weekly special will leave Panvel every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 08.00 hours from September 7, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 20.00 hours the same day.

01232 tri-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 20.45 hours from September 7, 2021 to September 22, 2021 and arrive at Panvel at 07.10 hours the next day. Halts will be at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special will run 10 trips. 01233 bi-weekly special will leave Panvel every Thursday and Sunday at 08.00 hours from September 9, 2021 to September 23, 2021 and arrive at Ratnagiri at 15.40 hours same day.

01234 bi-weekly special will leave Ratnagiri every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hours from September 6, 2021 to September 20, 2021 and arrive at Panvel at 06.00 hours the next day. Halts will be at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition of all these specials: one AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 second class seating. Reservation: Bookings for these specials on special charges will commence from September 8, 2021 at all PRS centers and on the official website.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains adhering to all norms, standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. (ANI)

