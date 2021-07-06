Left Menu

12-year-old boy killed, four children injured in wall collapse in Delhi's Rangpuri

A 12-year-old boy was killed and four other children were injured in a wall collapse in the Rangpuri area of the national capital last evening, the police informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:45 IST
12-year-old boy killed, four children injured in wall collapse in Delhi's Rangpuri
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy was killed and four other children were injured in a wall collapse in the Rangpuri area of the national capital last evening, the police informed. The police stated that five children were brought to the 'Indian Spinal Injuries Centre' after a truck collided with a boundary wall in the area leading to its collapse.

"12-year-old Joginder was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital. While the remaining four children have suffered serious injuries," the police added. The driver and owner of the vehicle have been arrested by the police. The vehicle has been impounded. A case has been registered under 279/304A IPC and the injured children are undergoing treatment, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021