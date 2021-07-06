Left Menu

British Airways reaches settlement with customers over 2018 data breach

British Airways has resolved a legal action related to a data breach in 2018 on confidential terms, and those affected will receive a settlement, court-appointed solicitors said on Tuesday.

British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that led to the leak of the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers.

