Indian national, associate jailed for siphoning oil from Shell's Singapore refinery: report

An Indian national and his Malay colleague have been sentenced to over six years of jail for siphoning more than 300,000 tonnes of gas oil worth at least 200 million Singapore dollars (USD 150 mn approximately) in 2017-18 at the Royal Dutch Shell's Singapore refinery, according to a media report.

Sadagopan Premnath, 40, was jailed for six years and eight months while his Malay colleague Muhammad Ashraf Hamzah, 39, for nine and a half years for the heist that is said to be the largest in marine gas oil at Royal Dutch Shell’s Singapore refinery, TODAY newspaper reported on Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell plc, commonly known as Shell, is a British-Dutch multinational oil and gas company active in every area of the oil and gas industry. Gas oil is a type of fuel used on ships and other vessels.

Sadagopan had earlier pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal breach of trust, with another five charges taken into consideration for sentencing, the report said.

Sadagopan was involved in the scheme between 2017 and 2018, aiding in the misappropriation of USD 36 million (about 49.1 million Singaporean dollars) worth of gas oil.

He then received about USD 150,000 from the criminal proceeds, the report said.

The duo had followed instructions to open and close valves so that ships could receive the stolen gas oil without being detected.

At least two others — Vietnamese ship captain Doan Xuan Than and another ship officer, Dang Van Hanh — have also been jailed for receiving between 3.5 million Singaporean dollars and 7.7 million Singapore dollars of gas oil, the report said.

In early 2015, Shell began observing significant unidentified gas oil loss at the refinery on Pulau (island) Bukom.

A 2015 review did not turn up anything suspicious. Shell then implemented various measures to improve processes but the misappropriation continued.

In early 2017, it engaged a third-party consultant to conduct a review, but the investigation did not yield a conclusive explanation for the high losses.

It soon experienced its highest hydrocarbon loss since 2015. Shell then hired a global team of analysts, who detected the misappropriation, and a police report was made.

Shell had since taken various measures to improve its systems and processes, including developing a monitoring software to detect potential thefts, the report said.

So far, Shell has incurred about 6 million Singapore dollars in costs to manage the consequences of the misappropriation.

For each charge of criminal breach of trust as an employee, each man could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

