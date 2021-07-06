Left Menu

Kremlin says no immediate contacts planned between Putin and top officials at OPEC+

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have immediate plans for contacts with top officials at OPEC+, the Kremlin spokesman said, after another round of talks between the world's leading oil producers collapsed on Monday.

"The work is ongoing. One or another decision is necessary," Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia's point person at OPEC+, not Putin, was in charge of talks Moscow-side.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, were forced to abandon talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates had rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs.

